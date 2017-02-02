GSP Video

Boardwalk Hall – January 27-28, 2017

Posted by Gary Silverman 
· Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 

The GSP Video cameras once again covered all the wild action from the Gambler’s Classic at Boardwalk Hall.

Order the complete Atlantic City indoor race weekend DVD set from our online shop. DVDs will ship towards the end of February.

2017 Atlantic City Indoor Race Video Highlights

Gambler’s Classic TQ Midget Feature Highlights

Slingshot Feature Highlights

Champ Kart Feature Highlights

Friday Night TQ Midget 4-20s Qualifier Highlights

Order the complete Gambler’s Classic weekend DVD set from our online shop

