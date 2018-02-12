Times Union Center – February 9-10, 2018

The Indoor Auto Racing Championship presented the inaugural Albany Indoor Race at the Times Union Center on February 9-10, 2018.

Pre-order the complete Friday/Saturday DVD combo set from our online shop. DVDs will ship towards the end of January.

Allentown Indoor Race Video Highlights

Friday Night TQ Midget Feature Highlights



Saturday Night TQ Midget Feature Highlights



Friday Slingshot Feature Highlights



Saturday Slingshot Feature Highlights



Saturday Champ Kart Feature Highlights



Order the complete Allentown Friday/Saturday combo DVD set from our online shop