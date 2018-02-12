Times Union Center – February 9-10, 2018

The Indoor Auto Racing Championship presented the inaugural Albany Indoor Race at the Times Union Center on February 9-10, 2018.
Pre-order the complete Friday/Saturday DVD combo set from our online shop. DVDs will ship towards the end of January.
Allentown Indoor Race Video Highlights
Friday Night TQ Midget Feature Highlights
Saturday Night TQ Midget Feature Highlights
Friday Slingshot Feature Highlights
Saturday Slingshot Feature Highlights
Saturday Champ Kart Feature Highlights
Order the complete Allentown Friday/Saturday combo DVD set from our online shop