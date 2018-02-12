GSP Video

Times Union Center – February 9-10, 2018

Posted by Gary Silverman 
· Monday, February 12th, 2018 

The Indoor Auto Racing Championship presented the inaugural Albany Indoor Race at the Times Union Center on February 9-10, 2018.

Pre-order the complete Friday/Saturday DVD combo set from our online shop. DVDs will ship towards the end of January.

Allentown Indoor Race Video Highlights

Friday Night TQ Midget Feature Highlights

Saturday Night TQ Midget Feature Highlights

Friday Slingshot Feature Highlights

Saturday Slingshot Feature Highlights

Saturday Champ Kart Feature Highlights

Order the complete Allentown Friday/Saturday combo DVD set from our online shop

